Juantarius Bryant Gets Fooled By Atlanta Falcons Minicamp Hoax

Defensive back Juantarius Bryant was the victim of a very mean hoax.
The former Austin Peay defensive back tweeted a statement Saturday that he’d been tricked into traveling to Atlanta for the Falcons rookie minicamp, despite the fact he didn’t have a legit offer from the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
He’d been talking with someone posing as defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who convinced him to travel up for a tryout. Upon arriving, it was made clear that he didn’t have a position on the team.
You can read his full statement below.
It’s been a rough few days, but I felt the need to clear the air and get this off my chest. Honestly ready to move on from the situation. pic.twitter.com/yUJELOstZW
— Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) May 15, 2021
According to ESPN, Bryant’s agent later tweeted, “Juan has handled this situation with class. I hate the situation and have talked with representatives at the Atlanta Falcons. All parties involved are frustrated but @TheyLoveMyHair_ will get his opportunity soon.”
View this post on Instagram
Of all the mean hoaxes to pull on someone, having them travel to Atlanta for a nonexistent tryout is about as bad as it gets.
ESPN’s report didn’t indicate the person responsible for this nonsense has been caught, but I hope they are.
I don’t know if they did anything illegal, but they still deserve to be publicly flamed for going after Bryant like this.
View this post on Instagram
Hopefully, Bryant gets an NFL tryout. After this terrible development, we need a positive ending to this story.