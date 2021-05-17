NBC Greenlights ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ For 5 More Years

NBC renewed “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for five more years, Variety reported.

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner confirmed the extension for the show during a presentation Monday, according to the outlet. The deal was reportedly made back in November but the terms of the contract were not released, Deadline reported at the time.

‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed for 5 Years https://t.co/WsVCEuMS3r — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2021

Fallon’s previous contract ended in 2021. He first took over the role after Jay Leno left the show in 2014. (RELATED: Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Are The New ‘Tonight Show’ Band In Cute Clip)

The show has witnessed its ratings rebound since President Joe Biden took office, Deadline previously reported.

“We’re happy,” showrunner Jamie Granet-Bederman told Deadline. “We’ve all been working really hard and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off. We’re putting our best foot forward and putting on good TV and if you’re making something that you’re passionate about – and really love – people can see that.”

“They can see that we’re doing our best to create fun moments and hit the right energy in terms of what’s going on in the world,” Granet-Bederman continued.

I’m glad Fallon is doing better in the ratings war. He deserves it. Fallon is still my pick for the best comedian out of all the late-night show hosts. Now it seems like the rest of America might be realizing that, too.