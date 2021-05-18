Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Says He Wants A Real Pet Lion Around The Team

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a great idea for the team.

During a recent interview on “Pardon My Take,” the first-year Detroit head coach said he wants to get a real lion to walk around with him as a legit pet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He pointed out that he’s not sure it will happen, but that it’d be awesome if it did. Watch him break it down below.

Dan Campbell wants to have a actual pet lion who follows him around this year at the team facilty, and he would feed him arm to it for a superbowl. Football guy @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/6bPjVzdvXG — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 17, 2021

As a Lions fan, I couldn’t be happier that Dan Campbell is the head coach in Detroit. This dude is everything I’ve hoped for and more.

Most coaches want to talk about Xs and Os and roster decisions. Not my guy Dan Campbell.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

He’s in town to talk about biting kneecaps off and roaming around with a pet lion. If you’re not juiced for this dude to be an NFL head coach, then you have no sense of humor.

He was built for Detroit and Detroit was built for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Get that man his Lions and let’s go win some football games.