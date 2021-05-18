Trump Says Jan. 6 Commission Is ‘Democrat Trap’ Unless Portland, Minneapolis Riots Also Studied

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday, referring to the bipartisan 9/11-style commission into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as “the Democrat trap” and calling for investigation of other “murders, riots, and fire bombings.”

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission,” Trump wrote in the statement following the news Tuesday that House Republicans remain divided on the scope of the proposed commission.

The vote on the commission is expected to be free for House Republicans, which means that the party leadership will not give specific instructions to the members on how to vote on the measure.

Trump weighs in on the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission: pic.twitter.com/hlGe1Xhy9Z — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) May 19, 2021

Trump said the 2020 riots in cities including Portland and Minneapolis need to be studied as well.

“It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately,” Trump wrote.

“Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!,” the former president said. (RELATED: Biden White House Calls For 9/11-Style Commission Into Jan. 6, Increased Security At Capitol)

The House bill, authored by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Rep. John Katko envisions creation of a 10-member commission — comprised equally of Democrats and Republicans from both the House and Senate — that will investigate the riot and “the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the U.S. Capitol Police.”