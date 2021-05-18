Shaq Says He’s A Believer In UFOs, Claims He Saw One In 1997

Shaquille O’Neal is a big believer in UFOs.

UFOs are all over the news these days thanks to confirmed sightings by the military, and the topic is as hot as ever thanks to a great “60 Minutes” segment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary NBA player spoke Monday night with Jimmy Kimmel, and revealed that he “totally” believes in unidentified stuff flying around the sky. Furthermore, Shaq added that in 1997, he spotted a UFO while on a double-date.

“I could have sweared I saw this flying saucer come down with all the lights and it was spinning [spinning noises]. Then it took off and everything happened in less than five seconds,” Shaq explained.

At this point, UFOs might be the most mainstream news thing out there in terms of something that isn’t totally known.

While we know they’ve been spotted flying around by fighter jet pilots, we still have no idea what they are. As I stated on my Monday show, my money is on them being our own tech, but I guess we have to keep aliens in the mix!

With Shaq now on the truth train and a believer in UFOs, it’s only a matter of time before we get to the bottom of what’s going on.

If there’s one guy who can lead the charge, it’s the former Los Angeles Lakers star. We need to know!

Let us know in the comments if you’ve ever had any experiences with UFOs and what you think the explanation might be!