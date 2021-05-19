Netflix Releases The Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming ‘Fear Street’ Horror Trilogy

Netflix’s new film trilogy “Fear Street” looks incredible.

The plot of the three films, according to the preview’s YouTube description, is, “In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history. ” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Of all the horror previews I’ve seen recently, there’s no doubt at all that “Fear Street” has me the most amped. Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the books, but it doesn’t matter. I’m here for this film trilogy.

Give the short preview a watch below.

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking these movies look insanely intense and badass. Not only that, Netflix is clearly swinging for the fence here.

The streaming giant is going to release three movies over the course of three weekends in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

“Fear Street Part One: 1994” hits Netflix July 2, “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” arrives July 9 and “Fear Street Part Three: 1666” will drop July 16.

An entire film trilogy over the course of 14 days! If that’s not ambitious, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Welch (@welchwelchwelchwelch)

I can’t remember the last time I was this pumped for a horror film. Not just a film! We’re getting three of them! Make sure to check out “Fear Street” starting July 2.