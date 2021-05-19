Netflix Announces ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Will Arrive This Summer

The second season of “Outer Banks” will be here pretty soon.

The official Instagram account for the hit Netflix show recently announced that the second season will arrive "summer 2021."

A specific date wasn’t provided, but summer 2021 is literally right around the corner. That means at worst, we’re a couple months out. You can see the full post below.

As I’ve said many times before, I wasn’t sure if I was going to like “Outer Banks” when I started watching. Then, it kind of just hooked me in.

It’s pretty much an R-rated version of “The Goonies” with worse dialogue and cheesier moments. Still, it’s an action-adventure story about teenagers searching for lost treasure and solving sinister secrets.

It’s not the perfect kind of show, but it’s still incredibly entertaining.

Now, we know that we’re getting the second season at some point this summer. Seeing as how the show takes place in the Outer Banks and like the Bahamas in season two, summer viewing makes perfect sense.

It’s literally a summer show.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season two. I think we’re going to be in for a very fun time. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!