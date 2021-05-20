Cher Announces Biopic In The Works On Her 75th Birthday

Acting legend Cher announced Wednesday that she has a biopic in the works with Universal Pictures.

“Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that Eric Roth is slated to write the script.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT????????‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

Cher noted that Roth penned “Forrest Gump,” “A Star Is Born” and “Suspect.” Roth notably won an Oscar for his work on “Forrest Gump.” (RELATED: Cher Reveals A Man Once Tried To Kill Her, Was Saved By Fans)

The film — which does not have a title yet — will be produced by Judy Craymer, who helped produce hit films such as “Mamma Mia!” and the sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

The biopic will not be in musical form, rather produced similarly to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Fox News reported.

This biopic will probably be amazing. Cher is great in almost everything she has produced, but on top of that she’s working with the producers of “Mamma Mia!” It has to be good.

I have high expectations for this, especially if it’s supposed to be similar to “Bohemian Rhapsody.” That biopic was insanely good.