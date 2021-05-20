Sheriff’s Deputy ‘Ambushed’ And Shot By Suspect In Theft

A Colorado sheriff’s deputy was “ambushed” and shot while responding to an emergency call Thursday morning with the suspect still on the loose, according to authorities.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a theft in progress around 3:00 a.m., in the area near U.S. routes 40 and 287 in Lincoln County.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was ambushed, shot several times this morning at what appears to be a roadside turnout at highway 287 and highway 40 between Hugo and Limon. The search for the shooter is happening right now.#9news pic.twitter.com/9usS8AjTW2 — Jon Glasgow (@Glasgow_Reports) May 20, 2021

“A deputy arrived a short time later and was ambushed being shot several times,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “The deputy called for assistance and numerous agencies responded.”

Police are unsure whether the deputy managed to return fire and said the deputy was taken to a local hospital. The suspect, however, was still at large.

The suspect was described as having long dark hair and wearing dark clothing, according to CBS 4 Denver. The suspect reportedly is between five-foot-eight and six feet.

US 40 EB/WB: Full closure due to police activity between County Road 23 and Depee St. US-40 Closed both directions between Limon and Kit Carson due to Police activity and heavy fog. https://t.co/ymXov0SUhR — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 20, 2021

Authorities closed down Highway 40 between County Road 23 and Depee Street following the incident.