Watch The First Teaser Trailer For ‘No Sudden Move’

The upcoming movie “No Sudden Move” looks like it’s going to be a wild ride.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A group of criminals that are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In terms of a cast, good luck finding a movie with more power players than this one. Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Benicio Del Toro, Kieran Culkin and Ray Liotta are all listed on the film’s IMDB page.

Take a look at the first teaser below.

I know the teaser didn’t tell us too much about the film, but it still looks absolutely lit. If you read that cast list off to me, you wouldn’t even have to tell me anything else to grab my interest.

It’s a loaded film in terms of the talent attached.

Add in the fact that it’s a heist film, and I’m all in. I’m completely sold on “No Sudden Move.” You can catch it on HBO Max starting July 1. Trust me when I say that I’ll be checking this one out.