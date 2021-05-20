REPORT: Jake Paul Is Nearing A Boxing Deal With Showtime

Jake Paul is reportedly nearing a deal with Showtime.

According to ESPN, the younger Paul brother is closing in on a deal for his boxing bouts to be distributed by Showtime Sports.

His next opponent is unknown at this time, but he’s currently 3-0 after knocking out Ben Askren in his last fight.

More than anything, this move gives Paul legitimacy in the boxing world. Showtime is absolutely massive in the boxing world.

If Paul wants to be taken seriously, then Showtime hosting his fights is a step in the right direction.

However, the social media star could also find himself in actual trouble in the ring if Showtime sets up a fight against a legit boxer.

Remember, Paul hasn’t fought anyone who is a serious boxer. He fought MMA star Ben Askren, who is also known for his infamously bad striking.

However, he’s going to get his money no matter what happens, and at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing.