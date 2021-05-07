Jake Paul Has A Black Eye And A Broken Tooth After Altercation With Floyd Mayweather And His Entourage

Jake Paul’s face isn’t looking great after a Thursday altercation with Floyd Mayweather.

The social media star got into a physical altercation during the weigh-in for Mayweather’s bout against Logan Paul, and he got it handed to him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

FULL VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at the Mayweather vs. Paul Press Conference at Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/9njORvYumj — SAINT (@saint) May 6, 2021

After the fight was over, Paul appeared to have a black eye and a broken tooth. His shirt was also destroyed.

Jake Paul broke his tooth and caught one on the left eye after snatching Floyd Mayweather’s hat. He doesn’t care ???? pic.twitter.com/UOJyGizd7Q — BroBible (@BroBible) May 6, 2021

To Paul’s credit, he did spin it well on Twitter and admitted that he got clocked pretty damn well by someone in Mayweather’s entourage.

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye RESPECT!!???????? — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes. It’s that simple. Jake Paul snatched Mayweather’s hat, and all hell broke loose.

When the dust settled, the younger Paul brother got absolutely rocked, had a black eye and his tooth was broken.

You just hate to see it happen!

Jake Paul’s bodyguard watching him get jumped pic.twitter.com/lRIKt0WkQr — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 7, 2021

Eventually, Jake Paul’s antics were going to write a check that his body couldn’t cash. Going after arguably the best boxer to ever live turned out to have consequences, and Paul didn’t hold his own at all.

Now, imagine what’s going to happen if one of these UFC guys catch Jake in a bar or a club. He’s going to get whipped.

It’s the voice cracking for me ???????? Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul MAKE IT HAPPEN! GOT YOUR HAT ???? #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/BroAnRU2Ua — ???? ➐ (@speakeronloud) May 7, 2021

As of Thursday afternoon, I think we’re all Mayweather fans. It just had to happen!