Editorial

Jake Paul Has A Black Eye And A Broken Tooth After Altercation With Floyd Mayweather And His Entourage

Jake Paul (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BroBible/status/1390416478659399685)

Jake Paul (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BroBible/status/1390416478659399685)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jake Paul’s face isn’t looking great after a Thursday altercation with Floyd Mayweather.

The social media star got into a physical altercation during the weigh-in for Mayweather’s bout against Logan Paul, and he got it handed to him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the fight was over, Paul appeared to have a black eye and a broken tooth. His shirt was also destroyed.

To Paul’s credit, he did spin it well on Twitter and admitted that he got clocked pretty damn well by someone in Mayweather’s entourage.

Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes. It’s that simple. Jake Paul snatched Mayweather’s hat, and all hell broke loose.

When the dust settled, the younger Paul brother got absolutely rocked, had a black eye and his tooth was broken.

You just hate to see it happen!

Eventually, Jake Paul’s antics were going to write a check that his body couldn’t cash. Going after arguably the best boxer to ever live turned out to have consequences, and Paul didn’t hold his own at all.

Now, imagine what’s going to happen if one of these UFC guys catch Jake in a bar or a club. He’s going to get whipped.

As of Thursday afternoon, I think we’re all Mayweather fans. It just had to happen!