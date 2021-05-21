Casey Anthony Juror Says He Might Have Done Things Differently On 10 Year Anniversary Of The Case

A juror involved in the Casey Anthony trial spoke out about the decision to acquit on the 10 year anniversary.

“My decision haunts me to this day,” the unidentified male juror told People magazine in an interview published Friday. “I think now if I were to do it over again, I’d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time.”

Casey Anthony Juror Speaks Out 10 Years Later: ‘My Decision Haunts Me’​ https://t.co/UewUHaZ25X — People (@people) May 21, 2021

After listening to 33 days of testimony and examining over 400 pieces of evidence from May to July of 2011, the jury acquitted Anthony of first-degree-murder and other higher charges, People magazine reported. The jury did convict Anthony of lying to the police. (RELATED: Casey Anthony Is Set To Make A Movie About Her 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Death)

“It’s traumatic to think about, and I wish I had done a lot of things differently,” he says, “But it’s a part of who I am. This case will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

The same juror previously spoke to People magazine about the decision to acquit.

“Generally, none of us liked Casey Anthony at all,” he told People magazine at the time. “She seems like a horrible person. But the prosecutors did not give us enough evidence to convict. They gave us a lot of stuff that makes us think that she probably did something wrong, but not beyond a reasonable doubt.”