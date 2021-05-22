The Jaguars Were Sent To Trevor Lawrence’s Voicemail Three Times On Draft Night

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a hard time getting in contact with Trevor Lawrence on draft night.

In a video tweeted by Dov Kleiman showing a behind the scenes look at the action, the Jaguars tried to call the former Clemson star three times and were sent to voicemail every time.

Eventually, Urban Meyer was able to get through and inform him that he was the first pick in the draft. Watch the tense moments unfold below.

#Jaguars released a video of their Draft night, turns out that because the NFL required them to wait 7 minutes, they took their time to call @Trevorlawrencee. Once they tried it went to voicemail… 3 times They finally got in touch to draft him.pic.twitter.com/JeeHCo3U6t — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2021

How does something like this even happen? How do the Jags get sent to voicemail three times and why did they even have to wait seven minutes?

Was Lawrence’s phone just not working at all? Did he not have a backup? Did the Jags have nobody else’s number?

This seems like something that just shouldn’t happen, especially as the clock nears zero.

Having said all of that, I can’t wait to see what Lawrence does in Jacksonville. I can’t remember the last time a new coach and a new quarterback had so much hype around them.

All eyes are on Jacksonville, and I think it’s going to be a ton of fun.