The Jaguars Release The First Look At Trevor Lawrence In A Jacksonville Uniform

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released the first look at Trevor Lawrence in uniform.

The Jaguars selected the former Clemson quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he's now tasked with being the face of the franchise.

The team dropped the first look at the star quarterback wearing Jags colors for fans Thursday night, and he looks ready to roll.

Check them out below.

Other than Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning, I can’t remember a quarterback entering the league with more hype than Lawrence.

Everyone wants to see what he can do with his golden arm and Urban Meyer as his coach. To say expectations are sky high would be an understatement.

The entire city of Jacksonville and the fan base is amped up. The savior for them has arrived!

He’s a hell of a player, and he’s the kind of guy you want leading your huddle. He’s the kind of guy you want dropping bombs all over the field.

The season can’t start soon enough. Jacksonville has their guy, and everyone wants to see how it goes. Trust me, I have all the faith in the world he’ll be just fine.