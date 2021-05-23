Kwame Brown Rips Skip Bayless, Calls Him A ‘Pale Face B*tch’

Kwame Brown ripped sports pundit Skip Bayless in one of his recent rants.

Brown has been on absolute fire lately with his rants, and absolutely nobody is safe. In one of his latest videos, he referred to Bayless as a “pale face b*tch” as he roasted him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He didn’t stop there. Brown later added, “How in the f**k do they put b*tch a** n*ggas like you in place? Why are you talking sports?”

You can watch his full comments below.

Say whatever you want about Kwame Brown, but this dude is on a roll unlike anything I ever remember seeing in sports.

The former first overall pick is out here taking head shots like it’s no big deal at all.

Kwame Brown on black Biden voters???????????? pic.twitter.com/zFz59GVUIA — Chief D???? (@EyeAintGoin4it) May 20, 2021

Kwame Brown might have played in the NBA for more than a decade, but his true calling is clearly on the internet.

He takes zero prisoners and he’s incredibly funny. Sure, his language is rough, but that’s fine. It’s still very entertaining.

Kwame Brown has a message for Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/Q5qub7cp3Y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2021

I can’t wait to see who he comes for next!