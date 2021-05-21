Kwame Brown Rips ‘Fake Woke N****s’ Who Support Joe Biden, Says They’re ‘The New Version Of The KKK’

Kwame Brown unleashed a rant for the ages about “fake woke” black people who voted for President Joe Biden.

The former first overall pick in the NBA draft has been all over the news lately for his videos, and his rant about black Biden voters is truly on a different level. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown said the following in part:

You fake woke negros are the worst, man, you all are the worst thing to the black community…You fake woke n****s won’t allow independent thought because I don’t care who you vote for. I ain’t never cuss nobody out for voting for the Democratic party, I ain’t ever called anyone a coon or a disrespectful, none of that. You motherf**kers…the guys who do that, you all are the new version of the KKK. White folks don’t got to do nothing. You all are the new version of the KKK.

You can watch his full comments below. Trust me when I say that the video is worth every single second of your time.

Kwame Brown on black Biden voters???????????? pic.twitter.com/zFz59GVUIA — Chief D???? (@EyeAintGoin4it) May 20, 2021

Whether you like or dislike Kwame Brown, you have to respect the fact that the dude just doesn’t care what other people think.

He has his opinions, he sticks to them, he vocalizes him and he doesn’t care one bit if people don’t like what he has to say.

Kwame Brown has a message for Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/Q5qub7cp3Y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2021

It really shouldn’t surprise anyone that Brown has such strong feelings on political and racial issues like he discussed in the video above.

In a video he posted after Kobe Bryant’s death, he touched on race issues in America, and his message absolutely didn’t align with BLM and the NBA’s stance.

Former top NBA pick Kwame Brown talks about race in America, and you’ve never heard a player say anything like this in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/d1MZow9Hze — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 18, 2021

The full video is over an hour long and he didn’t hold back a single opinion. If he was still playing today, he’d probably be banned for life. pic.twitter.com/1VeRNM2OF8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 18, 2021

He’s also not wrong when it comes to cancel culture. These people who want to shut everyone down are sickening, and we can’t tolerate them.

It’s like I’ve said on my show, you just can’t give an inch.

Whether you agree with Brown or not, you should respect the hell out of the fact he’s not scared to speak his mind.