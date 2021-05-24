Man Retrieving Phone Dies Inside A Dinosaur Statue, Police Allege

A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a dinosaur statue on Saturday in the Barcelona suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain, according to multiple reports.

The corpse was inside one of the papier-mache stegosaurus’s legs, according to Spanish outlet 20 Minutos. Police and firefighters arrived at the scene after a father and son found and then reported the body while passing by the statue midday Saturday and noticing something inside, La Vanguardia reported.

Firefighters then opened the dinosaur and retrieved the body. The corpse has reportedly been taken for an autopsy to discover the causes of death. (RELATED: Two Workers Found Dead In Oklahoma Dam After Explosion)

Local law-enforcement agency Mossos d’Esquadra told La Vanguardia that there seems to be no preliminary indication of criminal activity behind the man’s death.

“There was no violence. This person got inside the statue’s leg and got trapped. It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he’d dropped. It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out,” a Mossos d’Esquadra spokeswoman said, according to The Guardian.

“It seems he was there for a couple of days,” the spokeswoman added.

Authorities are still awaiting results from the autopsy. However, the phone-retrieval theory reportedly remains a principal hypothesis as law enforcement is still investigating to determine how and why the body ended up inside.

A few hours before the body’s discovery, the dead man was reported missing by his family, according to 20 Minutos and The Guardian.