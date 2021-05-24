Paulina Gretzky Says Dustin Johnson Offered Her Money To Not Pose For Playboy

Paulina Gretzky was once approached by Playboy, and her fiancé Dustin Johnson wasn’t a huge fan of the idea.

The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky is known for her spicy Instagram content, and several years ago, the famous magazine wanted to do a shoot with her.

According to HollywoodLife.com, she recently appeared on the "Pillows and Beer" podcast, and revealed Johnson offered to match the money from Playboy if she didn't do it.

Obviously, the shoot never happened. You can listen to the podcast below.

This is literally a storyline straight out of "Entourage." In season seven when Vince is dating porn star Sasha Grey, she gets offered a bunch of money to do an adult film.

Vince then offers her a ton of money to not do it, which she ignores. They always said that the show was shockingly accurate.

Judging from Gretzky’s own experiences, offering women money to not pose nude is something that happens with the rich and famous!

I would love to know how a conversation like this goes between a couple. Like, does the woman just float the fact Playboy is offering her a bunch of cash for a nude spread and then the guy just whips out his black card to stop that from happening?

Is there a negotiation? How does it work?

Also, if you really didn’t want your girlfriend to do Playboy, why wouldn’t Johnson just break up with her? It’s not like he couldn’t find a new woman.

The dude is a star golfer.

Either way, all the Playboy fans out there now know why Paulina didn’t pose and they know who to blame!