Brooks Koepka Goes Viral For His Disdain For Bryson DeChambeau During An Interview

Brooks Koepka really doesn’t like Bryson DeChambeau.

The two superstar golfers have a history of not getting along and trading shots on social media, but it appears the relationship might be much worse than initially thought. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

In a video tweeted Monday night by @RJWinfield, Koepka was giving an interview during the PGA Championship when his rival walked behind him. The look and reaction from Koepka tells you everything you need to know.

“I lost my train of thought hearing that bullsh*t,” Koepka said seconds after DeChambeau walked past him. That would seem to indicate something was said prior to his reaction.

Watch the truly incredible moment unfold below.

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days. ???? pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

As of Tuesday morning, Bryson is currently one of the top trending moments on Twitter. This video is literally all over the place, and it’s not hard to see why.

You can’t fake disdain like what’s shown in this video. You just can’t.

Absolutely *desperate* for a Brooks-Bryson pairing from the USGA at Torrey. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 25, 2021

Forget golf, I think I just found us our next celebrity boxing match. Seeing as how this video is leading Twitter after only being up for a few hours, I don’t think it would take much to rake in the PPV sales.

Let’s make it happen!

Bryson’s insta story right now LOL pic.twitter.com/WqA01BuFDj — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 25, 2021

If golf wants to blow up with popularity, we need some intense rivalries, and I think we just found the one to pin at the top of the board.