‘That’s A Lot Of About-Faces And A Lot Of Flip-Flops’: Kayleigh McEnany Calls Out Dr. Fauci’s Changing Positions

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday segment of “Outnumbered.”

McEnany noted that in addition to changing his position on the likely origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci had also “flip-flopped” on face masks and the asymptomatic spread of the virus. (RELATED: White House Reporter Compares Kayleigh McEnany To ‘Bad Ex-Boyfriend,’ Says Biden Has ‘Blue Wall’ Of Staffers Blocking Press)

WATCH:

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine began the segment by arguing that the confusion over the lab-leak theory had largely come about because the media had actively attempted to discredit anything that was promoted by former President Donald Trump or anyone who supported him.

“It’s about this cheerleader form of journalism where they anointed certain people and certain authorities as you know the saints, could say no wrong,” Devine began, arguing that the “anointed” included Dr. Fauci, the World Health Organization and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“People were sitting in their laundry rooms just swooning over him. same with Anthony Fauci. How many magazine covers has he been on? And they sanctified the wrong people. The problem is when you have the cheerleaders in the media deciding that everything that comes out of Anthony Fauci’s mouth is correct and everything that comes out of President Trump’s mouth is wrong, they don’t look at the facts, they don’t judge them logically,” Devine continued. (RELATED: Has Fauci Held Every Possible Position On Masking?)

The result, Devine argued, was that no one did any objective reporting on the issue and a year went by where no one was really challenging the prevailing narrative even though there was plenty of circumstantial evidence to suggest that an investigation was warranted.

“It was obvious from the beginning as you and the president said, that the evidence pointed to the most plausible theory, being the lab leak hypothesis. No one was saying it was definite, but there was so much circumstantial evidence, that intelligence agencies had allowed us to see. And there were journalists who were ignored, who wrote about it and spoke about this,” Devine added.

“The worry is that now we are a year on and suddenly the media that was denying the truth back then is accepting reality, but we’ve lost valuable time,” she continued. “It’s like a murder and the corpse is dead. The crime scene is finished. They’ve caused great harm to this country and then when you talk about social media censoring anybody who raises questions about it, it’s chilling, it’s Orwellian.”

“To the point about public health authorities, Dr. Fauci, in particular, didn’t just do it about-face on the origins of COVID, he did an about-face on mask-wearing, an about-face on asymptomatic spread, a flip-flop on the timing of the vaccine, that’s a lot of about-faces and flip-flops,” McEnany replied.

“He only has one face, but you wouldn’t know it,” Harris Faulkner added.