‘Damn, You’re Still Alive’: Neil Cavuto Ends Hiatus With A Live Reading Of His Own Hate Mail

Fox News host Neil Cavuto returned Tuesday from a hiatus and kicked off his first show back with a live reading of the hate mail he received while he was out.

Cavuto appeared to be more amused than concerned about the messages — despite at least one that expressed wishes that he had died.

WATCH:

“I thought that would be good news,” Cavuto said of his return, saying that he had missed doing the show but a bevy of hateful emails suggested that there were a few viewers who did not feel the same way about him.

“A lot of you preferred having ‘Your World’ with someone else doing the show, apparently. I heard from a lot of you. Keith emails, ‘Damn, you’re still alive. I kept looking in the obituaries but I knew something was up when I couldn’t find you.’ Sorry to disappoint you, Keith,” Cavuto cracked.

“T.R. writes, ‘I don’t know what you have on your bosses but the only place I want to see your ugly moon face is on a milk carton,'” Cavuto continued.”Moon face, I think they’re saying I’m fat.”

Another expressed his preference for two of Cavuto’s substitute hosts, saying that Fox Business host Charles Payne had “class” and “America Reports” anchor Sandra Smith had “style,” adding, “The only thing you have is a bad voice and an even worse toupee. Yet you’re still on the air. Is this a great country or what, Cavuto?”

Cavuto just replied, “For once and for all, this is not a toupee. It’s paint.”

The next message came from a woman named Sheila in New York City. “They call you a news guy. I just think you’re a boring guy and you dress like an undertaker. Outside of that, I don’t find you too objectionable,” she wrote.

Another person referred to Cavuto as a “regular fair and balanced creep,” saying that he was a “jerk to everyone.”

“You know what I admire about you, Cavuto?” a woman named Kat wrote. “You do your own thing. It’s a boring thing. It’s not a very entertaining thing, but it’s your thing. I point to you and tell my kids that anything is possible. Look at that guy.”

“Anything that I can do to help. My own kids wrote that,” Cavuto joked.

“‘Charles Payne can permanently take over from Neil Cavuto for all I care. So much more pragmatic he is'” Cavuto read one more, adding, “What is with the Yoda thing? ‘More pragmatic he is.'”

“I’m glad to be back. I enjoyed all the healthy ribbing,” Cavuto concluded, thanking his guest hosts and adding once more for the record, “I’m still alive.”