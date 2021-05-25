Sen. Martin Heinrich Says UFOs Aren’t From Foreign Governments, People Should Be Worried If They’re Aliens

Sen. Martin Heinrich doesn’t think UFOs are technology from foreign governments.

As I've been covering extensively over the past several weeks, UFOs are all over the news these days, and we can add the Senator from New Mexico to the list of people who think something is definitely off.

When asked by TMZ if people should be more worried about UFOs being from foreign governments or aliens, Heinrich responded without hesitation, “Oh, option B. Much bigger thing to worry about.”

He further added about UFOs potentially being from foreign countries, “I cannot imagine…if there is a foreign government that had these kinds of capabilities, I think we would see other indications of advanced technology. I can’t imagine that what has been described or shown in some of the videos is of…belongs to any government that I’m aware of…You wouldn’t want a human being or any living creature in something that moves that fast and changes direction that quickly.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

It just doesn’t end, folks. As I’ve said many times at this point, we’re getting new information with every single day.

The people stepping forward to talk about aliens aren’t exactly whack jobs, either. They’re government officials and people in the military.

I’m telling you all right now that we’re only just getting started. With every person who comes forward, it only encourages more people to do the exact same.

Also, in case anyone didn’t already figure it out, Heinrich is 100% correct when it comes to whether or not we should fear governments or aliens more. If they have the technology to get here, then we’re in big trouble.

Keep checking back for the latest UFO news as I have it. I can’t wait to see who comes forward next to discuss the topic!