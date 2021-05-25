‘Super Blood Moon’ To Be Visible From U.S. For First Time In 2 Years

A “Super Blood Moon” will be visible from the West coast of the United States, according to NASA.

A lunar eclipse and “super blood moon” will occur simultaneously on May 26, the space agency reported. The moon will enter Earth’s shadow and turn red amid a total lunar eclipse. The moon will also be the closest to Earth it gets in the orbit, making it a super moon. (RELATED: Saturn And Jupiter Will Appear As A Double Planet For First Time Since Middle Ages)

In one week, a full Moon near its closest point to Earth in its orbit will cross into Earth’s shadow. That makes a super lunar eclipse, or if you will, a super blood Moon! Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/0hpTNKuyTl pic.twitter.com/Mdki7SLMRc — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) May 19, 2021

“You’re actually getting to see the solar system working, and Newton’s laws of gravity in operation before your own eyes,” Edwin Krupp, director of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, told The New York Times.

The “Super Blood Mood” won’t be visible from everywhere in America. Mostly people on the West coast, from Southern California up through Washington State, will be able to see the moon Wednesday. People in Australia, East Asia and islands in the Pacific will also get a glimpse of the “Super Blood Moon,” The New York Times reported.

The lunar eclipse will begin around 1:47 a.m. PST and will begin to turn red around 2:45 a.m. PST, according to the outlet.

Wednesday’s “Super Blood Moon” will be the first in roughly two years, according to NASA.