Border Crisis Continues: Large Group Of Venezuelan Migrants Crosses Into Texas Illegally

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura is on the ground this week in Del Rio, Texas, to document the ongoing border crisis.

Between October and March, agents have encountered over 68,000 migrants, four times the number in the same period last year, according to border patrol officals in the Del Rio sector. Border patrol agents in the Del Rio sector apprehended over 90 Venezuelan migrants in just one hour Wednesday.

Texas State Trooper helping a migrant mother with her baby after crossing the Rio Grande Valley. A large group of almost 100 Venezuelan migrants have just been apprehended in the Del Rio sector #bordercrisis pic.twitter.com/FUcbgIh5cI — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 26, 2021

The migrant group crossed the Rio Grande River with many children as the Texas State Troopers awaited them. The state troopers helped the migrants before processing began. Once on U.S. soil, some of the migrants kissed the ground and prayed to the sky. One migrant told the Daily Caller that he was happy to escape the socialism back in his home country that is ruining the lives of middle class citizens.(RELATED : Biden Administration Silent On Reports Of Abuse, Filth And Lack Of Medical Care At Child Migrant Facility)

Venezuelan migrants kneel and pray as they reach U.S. soil for the first time in Del Rio, Texas. Large group of over 90 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande River pic.twitter.com/uzjvWLJNVE — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 26, 2021

To spot the large group before crossing the Rio Grande River, state troopers used a drone to follow the large group. These large migrant groups cause border patrol to spend several hours processing and transporting family units instead of protecting the border.

“Every law enforcement officer in America is currently a border patrol agent because of the amount of drugs and illegals coming into the United States,” said Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council.

