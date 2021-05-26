Bryson DeCahmbeau Gets Triggered After Being Called Brooksy

Bryson DeChambeau really seems to have some thin skin.

DeChambeau’s beef with Brooks Koepka has been all over the news lately since a video went viral of the latter’s reaction during an interview. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, in a YouTube video shared Monday by Golfballing (via @mattfirestone), DeChambeau was getting some practice in when someone called him Brooksy. That didn’t sit well with the star golfer.

“Whoever is calling me Brooksy needs to get out of here,” DeChambeau said in reaction to the comment. You can watch his cringe reaction below.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a huge golf guy, but I’m quickly learning that I really don’t like DeChambeau.

The guy seems like an absolute clown show. First, there’s the leaked video of him seemingly saying something to Koepka during an interview, and there’s now this reaction video.

Imagine getting triggered because someone called you Brooksy. It’s really embarrassing.

I mean, this dude is a next level hardo. After the Koepka video leaked, he posted an Instagram story of himself lifting weights.

If that doesn’t scream hardo, then I don’t know what does.

Bryson just posted this to his instagram story pic.twitter.com/UBVgbgyM6A — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 25, 2021

Grow some thick skin, my man. It’s not that hard.