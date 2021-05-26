Jimmy Kimmel Dedicates More Of His Late Night Talk Show To Beefing With Ted Cruz

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel dedicated more of his show to talking about his ongoing Twitter feud with Sen. Ted Cruz.

Kimmel used his monologue of the Tuesday night show to bring up a recent Twitter back-and-forth the two had.

“I don’t know if you know this, but we were attacked last night,” Kimmel said during the monologue. “We were hit by another devastating Ted Cruz Twitter strike. Once again I found myself in a squabble with the Senate’s least-favorite senator, Ted Cruz, and once again guess who started it?… Me, I guess, I started it.” (RELATED: ‘His Words Caused People To Die’: Seth Rogen Calls Ted Cruz A ‘Fascist,’ Cruz Strikes Back)

“That game was uglier than him,” Kimmel continued, referring to the one-on-one basketball game the two competed in back in 2018. “The charities we were playing for almost didn’t accept the money. They were like ‘you losers need this more than we do.'”

Kimmel then took a shot at Cruz over the senator’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

“After you won the game, do you remember what I did? I said ‘good game, thanks’ and I shook your disgusting hand,” Kimmel said during his show. “I didn’t complain that it was rigged, I didn’t ask for a recount on the referee, I didn’t start a conspiracy theory about the basketball having a microchip in it. I brought shame on my family and I embraced it as I always do.”

The Twitter back-and-forth started after Kimmel made an army recruitment poster making fun of Cruz for saying America’s military had been “emasculated” by a Russian military ad.