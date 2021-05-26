Editorial

REPORT: Fox Could Be In Legal Trouble Over Shannon Sharpe’s Phone Call With Julio Jones

Shannon Sharpe, Julio Jones (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1396854042882609159)

Shannon Sharpe, Julio Jones (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1396854042882609159)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Fox might be in some hot water after Shannon Sharpe’s live phone call with Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.

Sharpe sent shockwaves through the NFL when he dialed up Jones live on-air Monday, and the star receiver said he was “out” of Atlanta. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, California, where the call was placed, is a two-party state when it comes to recording phone calls. That means both parties must consent to it “when there is “an objectively reasonable expectation that no one is listening in or overhearing the conversation.”

That could spell trouble for Fox after the phone call was played live for viewers on FS1, according to ForTheWin.com.

The maximum penalty if Jones was truly unaware of the call being on-air is a $2,000 fine or a year in jail, according to Sports Illustrated.

While Jones hasn’t confirmed whether or not he knew he was on TV, Chris Simms reported that people close to the situation don’t think the star receiver knew what was going on, according to USA Today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julio Jones (@juliojones_11)

Furthermore, SI reported that the Falcons might pursue an on-air apology from the network for the stunt from Shannon Sharpe.

All the way around, it’s been an absolute disaster for the company.

Having said that, I still enjoyed the hell out of it, and I’d love to see more of it in sports. Just pay the $2,000 fine and keep setting the internet on fire!