Pete Davidson Hints At Exit From ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian Pete Davidson hinted that he’s ready to end his tenure on “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson made the comment during Thursday’s roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Davidson said. “I’m surprised I made it to seven [seasons].”

“I’m ready to hang up the jersey,” Davidson continued while talking about fellow cast member Kenan Thompson’s tenure on the show. “Kenan’s, like, f*ckin’ Karl Malone out there.”

Davidson shared an emotional moment on Saturday’s episode during the “Weekend Update” portion.

“I’m very grateful to be here, and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys,” Davidson said. (RELATED: Jake Paul Says He’ll Slap Around Pete Davidson If He Ever Sees Him In Public)

Davidson said taking time off during the coronavirus pandemic gave him a different outlook for season 46.

“I was in a really different place a year or two ago, and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” Davidson said during the rountable. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Oh, come on, dude,’ but luckily a pandemic happened, and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.”

“I was so happy when they said that ‘SNL’ was going to come back because I was literally sitting with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad,” he added. “I was really excited just to work and see people and I had a different outlook for this season and moving forward. I think I’ve been able to have a lot of fun and I just really appreciate it — not working at all really sucks.”