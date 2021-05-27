Rutgers University-New Brunswick Chancellor, Provost Apologize After Condemning Uptick In Anti-Semitic Attacks

The chancellor of Rutgers University-New Brunswick apologized Thursday after sending a university-wide announcement condemning the recent spike in anti-Semitic attacks around the country.

Dr. Christopher J. Molloy, chancellor of the university, and Dr. Francine Conway, provost and executive vice chancellor for research and academic affairs, originally sent a message to their students on Wednesday that spoke out against the widely reported increase in hate crimes against Jews.

“Recent incidents of hate directed toward Jewish members of our community again remind us of what history has to teach us. Tragically, in the last century alone, acts of prejudice and hatred left unaddressed have served as the foundation for many atrocities against targeted groups around the world,” the email said.

“If you have been adversely impacted by anti-Semitic or any other discriminatory incidents in our community, please do not hesitate to reach out to our counseling and other support services on campus. Our behavioral health team stands ready to support you through these challenging times,” the email, obtained by the Daily Caller, said.

The email also briefly touched upon the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, but it did not take a position on the issue as it retained a focus was on condemning anti-Semitism.

“We have also been witnesses to the increasing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Middle East leading to the deaths of children and adults and mass displacement of citizens in the Gaza region and the loss of lives in Israel” was the only mention of the conflict.

A day later, Molloy and Conway sent a second email to their students titled “An Apology.”

The email, also obtained by Daily Caller, apologized to the university’s Palestinian Community members and said that the message condemning anti-Semitism “fell short” of their intention to be a “place where all identities can feel validated and supported.”

“In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused,” the message began. (RELATED: Jews Are Literally Being Singled Out And Attacked On The Streets)

“Our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia,” it said.

“As we grow in our personal and intuitional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better. We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced,” it concluded.

Since the conflict in the Middle East began, media outlets have widely reported a dramatic increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes all over the world. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently said that it documented a 75% surge in anti-Semitic incidents just in the last two weeks.

The attacks have included incidents such as a 29-year-old man being beat down in the middle of Times Square, and The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responding an “assault with a deadly weapon” after Jewish diners were attacked, allegedly by a pro-Palestinian mob.

The attacks have received bipartisan condemnation from across the political aisle, including from President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Daily Caller reached out to Molloy and Conway but did not immediately receive a response.