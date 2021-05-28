Biden Comments On Barrettes In Child’s Hair, Says ‘She Looks Like She’s 19’ With ‘Her Legs Crossed’

President Joe Biden commented about the daughter of a veteran during a speech at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, on Friday.

“I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19-years-old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed,” Biden said, according to a video from The Post Millennial.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden were commemorating Memorial Day at the Joint Base by thanking the armed service members and paying their respects to those who have fallen.

“So my message to all of you is quite simply, thank you. Thank you. Not ‘thank you for your service’ — just thank you for who you are, because it’s contagious. Thank you for choosing a selfless service to your country,” Biden said while addressing the armed service members according to an official transcript of the speech. (RELATED: Biden’s Wildest Gaffes)