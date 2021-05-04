‘Follow The CCD Guidelines’ And ‘Visit Vaccines.Gum’: President Biden Gaffes His Way Through Press Conference

President Joe Biden slipped up several times during a Tuesday afternoon press conference on his administration’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After being mocked Monday for saying that “anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes” under his infrastructure plan, Biden was again forced to correct himself several times after misspeaking while answering questions from the media.

The first gaffe came when Biden said his administration is “going to slip vaccines directly to pediatricians” while talking about vaccine distribution. He quickly corrected himself to “ship.”

Biden slipped up again while encouraging Americans to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on coronavirus, catching himself after calling it the “CCD.”

“I’m asking people to continue to follow the CCD guidelines — the CDC guidelines,” Biden said.

Biden also announced a new website designed to make it convenient for Americans to find vaccine locations near them, but had to again correct himself after saying “vaccines.gum.” He also stumbled while explaining the text alert that can be used for the same purpose.

“We’re going to make it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gum — .gov — vaccines.gum — or text to, text your zip code to 438829.”

There have been several moments during the Biden administration where he has come under criticism for his longtime tendency to gaffe, which some of his political opponents cited as the reason that he waited longer to have a press conference than any American president since World War II. (RELATED: There Was One Moment During The Presser That Biden Appears To Utterly Lose Track Of Himself)

Biden was also widely criticized on the campaign trail for his gaffes during the 2020 election cycle, including when he appeared to forget the Declaration of Independence, said “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” “we choose truth over facts,” and others.

Biden was also criticized during the campaign for the lack of time he spent answering from reporters in comparison to then-President Donald Trump, a relative scarcity that has continued through the first 100 days of his presidency.