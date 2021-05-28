‘Wrap Up Shop And Go Home’: Dan Bongino Torches ‘Talking Head Media Buffoons’ For Bungling Lab Leak Story

Fox News host Dan Bongino lashed out at media for failing to run down the theory that the novel coronavirus could have leaked from a lab when reports first began to circulate in early 2020.

Bongino joined Friday’s broadcast of “The Five” and kicked off the show by saying that he never wanted to “hear another peep from a liberal or a talking head media buffoon ever again about a conspiracy theory.” (RELATED: Trey Gowdy And Dan Bongino Join Fox News Lineup With Shows Launching In June)

WATCH:

Cohost Dagen McDowell opened the show with video clips of Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton talking about the likelihood that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China — and the fact that the Chinese government had not been forthcoming with information.

“I don’t want to hear another peep from a liberal or a talking head media buffoon ever again about a conspiracy theory, okay? They never produce evidence about any of this stuff,” Bongino began, listing off a series of stories that he believed had either been overblown or mishandled by media.

“What’s even more infuriating about this is anyone with common sense who is outside the liberal media ecosystem would’ve seen from the start that this was probably a lab leak,” Bongino continued. “This has got to be one of the most infuriating stories in modern history and it’s all the media’s fault.”

Bongino concluded by arguing that media had essentially lapped up China’s propaganda on the subject, adding, “One more quick thing on this, what was incredible is when the Chinese government put out propaganda — ‘Don’t you dare say that this was a lab leak. Somebody ate bat soup. And then someone commented about people eating bat soup and everyone was called a racist for even commenting on bat soup for a story that was obviously Chinese propaganda. This is an infuriating mess, the media should wrap up shop and go home.”