Johnny Manziel Slams A Beer On A Golf Course In Awesome Viral Video

Johnny Manziel is living his best life these days.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner recently posted a video of himself on a golf course smashing a drive and then crushing a beer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the impressive display of athleticism and drinking ability below.

Is Johnny Manziel living his best life or is Johnny Manziel living his best life? The answer to that is an overwhelming yes.

The dude has clearly moved past playing football, and good for him. He’s out here catching a vibe, and you can’t hate that.

Say whatever you want about Manziel or his NFL career, but the dude just doesn’t care what people think.

He lives his life and does his thing. No matter what, there’s something respectable about that attitude. Plus, anyone who loves to smash beers on a golf course is good in my book.

If this is the kind of energy Manziel is bringing with him on the internet these days, then we’re all in for a ton of fun!