Prepare For Memorial Day Weekend With This Chilling Tribute Honoring American War Films

It’s the Friday leading into Memorial Day weekend, and I have the perfect video for all of you to set the tone.

While Memorial Day weekend is a weekend meant for friends, great food and plenty of beer, it’s not a holiday for the hell of it. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

My Uncle Connie, a captain in the Air Force, was shot down while flying a bombing mission in the Korean War, and his remains were never recovered. He’s just one of the many badass American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we’ll always remember them all. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/MXGUTqdne4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 27, 2019

It’s a holiday because it’s a day we’ve set aside to honor all the brave men and women who put on the uniform and never made it home.

One of the best ways we’ve honored the spirit of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price is through movies and TV series shining a spotlight on their actions.

A few times a year, I watch a montage to American war films that’s popular on YouTube, and Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for you all to see it as well.

Give it a watch below.

So, on this Memorial Day weekend and especially on Monday, take a moment to remember all the people who made it home and the families they left behind.

Trust me, I can promise you that those wounds remain raw even decades after of time.

Enjoy the weekend. Just remember why we’re here!