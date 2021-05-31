‘Those White Headstones Are Uniform’: Marine Corp Veteran Shares Heroic Story For Memorial Day

Marine Corp Veteran and Fox Nation Host, Johnny Joey Jones, joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to discuss what Memorial Day is all about.

“Those white headstones are uniform, and they roll over hills and they’re beautiful, but they’re very much uniform and they don’t stick out. Go learn about the negative space, what the etched in stone names mean. Go put a face with it, a story with it, and know that human being gave up everything that tomorrow has to offer so that you can go out and achieve anything tomorrow,” Jones said.

“This is a five episode series that details the history of tattoos in America, and what is really cool is that you are going to learn that tattoos have been apart of our culture since before we had a constitution, since before we had a country,” Jones explained.

Tune in to find to full video to find out more about Jones’ story and find out more about “USA Ink” here.

