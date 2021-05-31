REPORT: Jake Paul And Tyron Woodley Have Agreed To A Boxing Deal

Jake Paul will reportedly box Tyron Woodley.

According to Mike Coppinger, the UFC fighter and Paul have agreed to a boxing deal. A specific fight date isn’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

This will now be the second UFC fighter that Paul has has gotten into the ring against. He previously knocked out Ben Askren.

Seeing as how Woodley hasn’t won a UFC fight in several years, I’m really not sure what to make of this situation.

Sure, he’s a better striker than Ben Askren ever was during his fighting days, but he’s way out of his prime.

When Woodley was rolling, he was a dominant UFC fighter and a champion for awhile. However, that was a very long time ago.

If Paul shows up in shape and ready to fight, then there’s a very real chance he’s about to be 2-0 against UFC guys.

That’s not going to make Dana White very happy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Make sure to check back for more details on the situation as we have them.