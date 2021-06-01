Fan Gets Tackled After Running On The Court During The Wizards/76ers Game

A fan was tackled after running on the court Monday night when the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114.

During the third quarter of the playoff game, a fan made the decision to run around on the court, and he learned stupid games have stupid prizes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A security guard eventually hauled him down and took him into custody. You can watch the situation unfold below.

NBA fans are apparently on a mission to prove that they’re the dumbest in all of sports, and they’re winning handily.

It seems like with every passing day, we get another moron doing something stupid during a playoff game.

What was this guy’s ultimate goal here? He ran around for a few seconds, appeared to throw something up by the hoop and then ended up getting taken down. He accomplished literally nothing at all.

If you’re going to storm the court, you better at least do better than this.

A fan attempted to run on the court in the middle of Game 4 between the Sixers-Wizards pic.twitter.com/51pdBKOxwh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2021

I can’t wait to see which moron does something stupid next! I’m sure we won’t be disappointed.