Retired Police Officer Goes After Jeff Bezos Over ‘Blue Lives Murder’ Products On Amazon

Retired Las Vegas police officer Randy Sutton said Tuesday that multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos is either “so engaged in profit or he is simply tone deaf to what is happening across America” because Amazon offers “Blue Lives Murder” products.

WATCH:

“I know that Amazon is a huge company and I understand that a company does not have a soul: I get that. But companies are made of people and Jeff Bezos is a human being, is a person,” Sutton told “Fox & Friends.”

“I believe somewhere in there is maybe someone that has humanity. What he’s demonstrating here is either he is so engaged in profit or he simply is tone deaf to what’s happening across America and the plight of American law enforcement officers who literally are being demonized and dehumanized by the left.” (RELATED: Dan Bongino: ‘Defunding The Police Is the Single Dumbest Idea In The History Of Liberalism’)

Sutton, who is the founder of “The Wounded Blue,” said there are “real world consequences” for the “abhorrent” sale of products like this.

“We … suffered the loss just this morning of a deputy sergeant in San Bernardino who was murdered in the line of duty yesterday.”

The retired police officer said “the left” is pursuing what he calls “the Triple D strategy” against police forces: defunding, demoralizing and dehumanizing.

“My organization deals with injured and disabled officers all over the country. Those injuries are often psychological and emotional,” Sutton said, adding that more law enforcement officers die by suicide than in the line of duty. He insisted that by selling “Blue Lives Murder” t-shirts and accessories, Amazon is saying, “We don’t care about you. We only care about an agenda on the left. And I’m seeing this firsthand what this is doing to our officers across the country.”

Amazon responded to a request for comment from Fox News, stating, “As retailers we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints across books, videos and products. We strive to provide our customers with the widest possible selection. We do not endorse the content of any book, video or product. ”

The New York Police Department has experienced a surge in retirements from demoralized officers as crime has escalated.

Some other cities are experiencing the same.

“The Minneapolis Police Department, like every department, has seen a drop in application numbers over the last several years,” Minneapolis Police Department Spokesperson John Elder told the Daily Caller News Foundation in May. (RELATED: It Took Six Months Of Rioting, Millions In Property Damage For Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler To Escalate Law Enforcement Efforts Against Antifa)

The United Teachers Los Angeles union has demanded that Los Angeles police be defunded, saying “police violence is a leading cause of death and trauma for black people, and is a serious public health and moral issue.”

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a consistent advocate of defunding the police.

“I believe the path toward justice is a long arc. Safety is not just an officer with a badge and a gun,” Ocasio-Cortez said in November 2020, according to the New York Post.

“Our [police budget] is too high,” she said, referring to $6 billion budget for the New York City Police Department.