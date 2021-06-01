2 Siberian Tiger Cubs Born At Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo announced two Siberian tiger cubs were born at earlier this year in a social media post shared Monday.

The tigers were born on March 19, according to ABC13. The two cubs are the first baby tigers the zoo has had in the past nine years, the outlet reported.

“I am very excited to announce that the Toledo Zoo has two beautiful new Amur tiger cubs. I’m so proud of the Zoo’s animal caretakers and veterinary staff for their hard work in making the birth of these two cubs possible,” President and CEO of Toledo Zoo Jeff Sailer said in a statement on the zoo’s Facebook page.

“I cannot wait for all of you in our community to get the chance to see these wonderful new tiger cubs,” he added. “There are so few tigers left in the world that the birth of these cubs is a great benefit to the population of these endangered species.”

The two cubs will be shown to the public on June 12, ABC 13 reported.

The Siberian tiger has been on the verge of extinction since the 1940s, according to Animal Planet. The two largest threats to the species include illegal wildlife trade and loss of habitat.