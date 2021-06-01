Texas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20

Texas rapper Lil Loaded has died at the age of 20.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the young rapper, born Dashawn Robertson, passed away, USA Today reported in a piece published Monday. The official cause of death has not been released. His attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, said the cause of death was suicide. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Sadly, I am able to confirm Mr. Robertson passed away today,” the rapper’s attorney shared in a statement with the outlet. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

“This kid was on a great path,” Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked with the “Link Up” hitmaker’s record label, Epic, told The Dallas Morning News. “He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about.”

The Dallas rapper’s 2019 hit, “6locc 6a6y” went viral with more than 29 million views on YouTube and was certified gold on May 25 by the Recording Industry Association of America. He shared the happy news on Instagram after it happened.

“6LOCC 6A6Y Certified Gold Who runnin dis (expletive) like me,” Lil Loaded wrote at the time. “Dopest fanbase on earth.”

Robertson was arrested last year and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend 18-year-old Khalil Walker, NBC News reported. In March of this year, he was indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the case. He was set to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing on the case.