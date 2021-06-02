3 Sisters Die In Fiery, Head-On Car Crash

Four people, including three sisters, died in a fiery head-on car crash in Idaho Saturday, according to police.

Police identified the deceased as sisters Melissa, 26, Jasmin, 21, and Priscilla Rojas-Carrasco, 16, along with Juan Pablo Farias, 22. The GMC Sierra caught fire after the crash, according to the Idaho State Police Saturday news release. The three surviving passengers riding in the GMC Sierra survived and were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes on US95 south of Marsing have been reopened. @ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/sqONMK4GK4 — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) May 30, 2021

Troopers spoke to a witness Tanya Hoebel who helped the surviving passengers out of the GMC Sierra after it had caught fire, despite orders not to, according to KTVB 7. (RELATED: Illegal Alien Involved In Deadly Car Crash In Montgomery County Charged With More Crimes, Investigation Finds)

“A gentleman came walking towards me from the accident and told me not to proceed towards the accident,” Hoebel said. “And I said, ‘Well, I can see flames coming from the vehicle, I can see smoke coming from the vehicle,’ and he informed me that there was nothing we could do.”

Hoebel disobeyed the man and assisted the passengers, one who was covered in debris and glass.

“I told him, ‘Okay, listen to my voice. I need you to just listen to my voice. I need you to breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth,'” Hoebel described.

The sisters and Farias are believed to be from Southern California, the news release reported. An investigation of the crash is ongoing by the Idaho State Police.