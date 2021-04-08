Tiger Woods Speaks Out After Sheriff’s Office Releases Findings Of Investigation Into Car Crash

Pro Golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Wednesday after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared findings from the investigation into his car crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office claimed Wednesday that speed was the sole cause of the Woods’ roll-over car crash.

“In the last few days, I received words from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” Woods said in his statement shared to Twitter. “I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911.” (RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Speed Was Reportedly The Sole Cause Of Roll-Over Car Crash)