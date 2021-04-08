Tiger Woods Speaks Out After Sheriff’s Office Releases Findings Of Investigation Into Car Crash

Pro Golfer Tiger Woods released a statement Wednesday after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared findings from the investigation into his car crash.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office claimed Wednesday that speed was the sole cause of the Woods’ roll-over car crash.
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2021
“In the last few days, I received words from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” Woods said in his statement shared to Twitter. “I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911.” (RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Speed Was Reportedly The Sole Cause Of Roll-Over Car Crash)
“I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time,” Woods’ statement concluded.
Woods was driving somewhere between 84 to 87 mph when he lost control of his vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The golfer was reportedly going 75 mph when he made the final impact with the tree. Police also said they had no reason to believe Woods was using his phone at the time of the crash.
The legendary golfer crashed his SUV on Feb. 23 in Southern California. Woods suffered fractures to both his tibia and fibula, which required emergency surgery, as previously reported.