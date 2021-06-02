‘One Of The Worst Race Hoaxes’: Horace Cooper Compares Biden’s Tulsa Race Massacre Speech to Jussie Smollett

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said Wednesday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that President Joe Biden’s speech in Tulsa to commemorate a race massacre was “perhaps one of the worst race hoaxes since the Jussie Smollett charge.”

WATCH:

“You know, this is really, really sad what the president is doing. This is perhaps one of the worst race hoaxes since the Jussie Smollett charge,” Cooper said in reference to Biden’s claim that “white supremacy” poses the most “lethal threat” to American society.

Actor Jussie Smollett famously claimed to be a victim of a hate crime in Chicago that was largely believed to be a hoax. (RELATED: It’s Terrible For Our Nation’: Sen. Tim Scott Says ‘Woke Capitalism’ Is Dividing America On Racial Grounds)

“When the president of the United States stands up and lies to the American people about the American people,” Cooper said. “He says that we are so racist and that in particular, if you look around your community, you need to keep your eye out for one particular type of individual: white men, white nationalists, white racists.

Cooper also asked Biden to “declassify whatever intelligence that he is purporting to rely upon in making this claim. It is a flat falsehood.”

Biden was the first president to speak at the memorial and met with three people who survived the 1921 event that may have killed as many as 300 black people.

“You can’t just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know,” Biden said. “We should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides, and we are a great nation. The only way to build common ground is to truly repair and to rebuild. I come here to help fill the silence because in silence wounds deepen.” (RELATED: ‘That Is A Lie!’: Leo Terrell Blasts Teachers Union President For Saying Reopening Schools Promotes ‘Structural Racism’)

But Cooper argued that Biden should have revealed how much things have changed since 1921. “Record numbers of black Americans participated in the elections in 2020, also in 2018. Record numbers of black Americans gained job opportunities,” he said.

The activist also noted that the number of hate crimes against black Americans is also falling. “You know what the spike in hate crimes are? Anti-Semitism.”

“Where is the white male, white nationalists, white racist threat?” Cooper asked.