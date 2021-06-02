Journalist Louise Fischer Has Sex With The Subject Of Her Story On Swingers

A journalist in Denmark really pushed the envelope to get a great story on swingers.

According to the Daily Mail, Louise Fischer visited Swingland in Ishøj, Denmark for a story on the sexual activities of people who swap partners, and things went much further than expected. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Fischer ended up having sex with a guy at the location, and told the German publication Bild, “I don’t have a boyfriend, that definitely made it a lot easier. My mother just thinks it’s funny and laughs, my father thought it was really cool,” according to the same report. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Fischer (@louiisefischer)

While she said the sex wasn’t the greatest, Fischer did add, “I find that the people in the swingers’ club are much more polite to each other than you are used to in normal bars or clubs, for example. In the swingers club you don’t have to explain anything or excuse anything, a simple no is enough.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Fischer (@louiisefischer)

Some journalists can’t be bothered to get out of bed before 10:00 in the morning in order to get some work done. Most are insanely lazy and unmotivated. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s shocking to a certain degree, but Fischer certainly doesn’t fit in with them. Not at all. She’s out here putting in the necessary work to make sure her story is as accurate as possible. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

If that means she has to have sex at a swingers club, then that’s just a brave sacrifice that she’ll have to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Fischer (@louiisefischer)

Also, the reaction to this seems to be pretty positive from what I can read online. People just don’t seem to care. I’m confident that would not be the outcome if this happened in America.

If a journalist did this in America, the outrage machine on Twitter would go absolutely crazy.

Let us know in the comments what you think about her decision to have sex at the swingers club.