OnlyFans Model La Grosera Offers Free Breast Implants If She Wins An Election In Mexico

An OnlyFans model in Mexico is offering free breast implants if elected.

According to the Daily Star, Rocio Pino, whose OnlyFans name is La Grosera, is offering free implants to women in hopes that it’ll boost her chances of winning a spot in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Voting is scheduled to happen June 6, which means she’s really running out of time to get her message out!

OnlyFans model-turned-politician promises free boob jobs for all women if electedhttps://t.co/a0rdBHf9lc pic.twitter.com/djiJS8bz9I — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 31, 2021

There are many ways to earn votes from your constituents. You can promise a better economic atmosphere, higher paying jobs, more security, better healthcare and a whole bunch of other things.

Offering free breast implants is truly an evolution in the game that we call politics. Apparently, things are a bit crazier down in Mexico.

I’m not an expert on how politics in Mexico work, but I’m pretty sure just getting elected to the Chamber of Deputies doesn’t give you the power to hand out free breast implants.

If it did come with that kind of power, then you’d see people offering all kinds of insane stuff. It’d be the wild west south of the border.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see on June 6th how this strategy works out for Pino. Something tells me she won’t be handing out free stuff in the near future.