Former ICE Director: Biden’s Border Policies ‘The Most Inhumane That I’ve Seen’ In 35 Years

Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan called President Joe Biden’s border policy “the most inhumane policy that I’ve seen in my 35 years” on Wednesday.

Homan appeared on the Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” where he weighed in on the border crisis following Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s Wednesday disaster declaration over the growing influx of gangs and drug cartels.

“The men and women of the Border Patrol are the only piece of humanity on that border. The Biden administration policy, to say it’s humane? Tell me that’s humane when you watch that video, the children being dropped over the wall, the children being abandoned on the ranches,” Homan said.

“This is the most inhumane policy I’ve seen in my 35 years,” he added.

Homan then went on to praise “the men and women in green” for their service at the border, which he said has saved thousands of lives. (RELATED: Trump: Biden ‘Doesn’t Want America To Be A Nation At All,’ Will ‘Eliminate’ US Border)

Co-host Harris Faulkner asked her guest if the status of national security risk — previously deemed necessary by Homan — would be “the next step.”

“We’re there, and that’s why I think Governor Abbott has declared a national emergency. His troopers have seized a record amount of fentanyl and fentanyl spreads all over this country. It killed over 64,000 Americans during the last crisis on the border,” Homan responded.

“The criminal cartels control the Mexican-U.S. border and the Joe Biden administration handed it to them. They use this humanitarian crisis,” he continued.

Homan also added that the movement of dangerous gang members and fentanyl into unprotected areas poses a threat to national security.