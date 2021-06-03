247Sports Ranks Paul Chryst As The 15th Best College Football Coach In The Country

247Sports thinks Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst is one of the best coaches in America, but he still might not be high enough.

The popular sports publication recently released its rankings for the top coaches in America, and Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney deservedly came in top two spots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man leading the Badgers came in at 15th, which isn’t as high as I’d like, but not terrible.

I’ve long maintained that Chryst is a top 10 coach in America, and even on his worst day he’s at about 15, which is where he landed here.

My big beef is that Pat Fitzgerald came in ahead of Chryst at 10 and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell came in at eight.

Compare the resumes of all three at their current jobs, and the numbers aren’t close. Chryst has more major bowl wins, almost always has better poll position and he has a higher winning percentage.

What are we even debating here? You simply can’t rank Matt Campbell and Pat Fitzgerald ahead of the boss in Madison and expect to be taken seriously.

Every year, there are people who doubt Wisconsin and we almost always prove them wrong. I guess we can just add 247Sports to the list.

Ranking Chryst 15th doesn’t make them my enemy, but putting Campbell and Fitzgerald ahead of him damn sure might.