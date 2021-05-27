Wisconsin Starts The Football Season In Exactly 100 Days Against Penn State

Wisconsin’s football season starts in exactly 100 days.

On Sept. 4, the Badgers will take the field in Madison at Camp Randall to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in week one, and we're now only 100 days out.

Only 100 days, folks. It’s hard to believe that we’re only a little more than three months out. It feels like just yesterday, we were watching bowl games and the national title matchup.

Now, in 100 days, Graham Mertz and the rest of the squad will take the field to start things against PSU.

I’m ready to run through a damn wall right now.

I’m all in on a fall full of Wisconsin winning football games, great food and ample amounts of cold beer to enjoy on a warm Saturday.

Trust me, folks, we’re in for an incredible 2021 season, and in 100 days, the Badgers will take the first step towards glory.

This is what we train for, gentlemen. This is what it’s all about.

Sept. 4 can’t get here soon enough. I already have it circled on the calendar!