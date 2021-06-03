Joe Biden, Jill Biden Plan Meeting With Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Family announced Thursday that a meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Elizabeth II will take place in June.

The meeting will take place June 13, according to a tweet shared by The Royal Family’s Twitter account.

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/GPJLYwFzyr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2021

“The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021,” the announcement read.

The White House has not issued any specific details of what the pair of leaders might discuss during the meetings.

The meeting will mark the first time Biden and Queen Elizabeth II have met. Biden previously met Prince Harry in 2017 alongside then-President Barack Obama. The two made an appearance at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

The meeting will occur during Biden’s first trip overseas during his presidency. He will attend Group of 7 summit meetings and diplomatic meetings in Brussels, according to CNN. The G7 summit will be hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“This trip will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests,” the White House said in a statement, according to the outlet.